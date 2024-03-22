Advertisement
1. #FINE GAEL EXODUS: Josepha Madigan unexpectedly resigned as Junior Minister and will not stand in next election

2. #SIDELINE DIPLOMACY: Varadkar met with leaders of Malta, Slovenia and Spain at EU summit to talk Palestinian statehood

3. #FAKE WARRANT: Garda in court charged with perverting the course of justice, burglary and false imprisonment

4. #DREW HARRIS: The Garda Commissioner was criticised for saying “a lot of” bike case details “not in public domain”

5. #DONEGAL: Two men arrested in relation to fatal explosion at Creeslough service station

Comments closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

