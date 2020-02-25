The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NO WHITE SMOKE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have agreed to meet again after holding talks today about possibly forming a Government.

2. #COURTS: A man has been found guilty of murdering retired grandmother Patricia O’Connor, whose remains were found scattered across the Dublin and Wicklow mountains nearly three years ago.

3. #COVID-19: The coronavirus in Italy has spread south to Tuscany and Sicily, while Switzerland, Croatia, Austria and mainland Spain have also reported their first cases.

4. #CITYWEST: A woman has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in south-west Dublin this morning.

5. #RUBELLA: The first case of rubella in Ireland in more than a decade has been confirmed at a company on the northside of Cork city.

