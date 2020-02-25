This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 4:50 PM
55 minutes ago 2,205 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5021646
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Lavrentev
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Lavrentev

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NO WHITE SMOKE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have agreed to meet again after holding talks today about possibly forming a Government.

2. #COURTS: A man has been found guilty of murdering retired grandmother Patricia O’Connor, whose remains were found scattered across the Dublin and Wicklow mountains nearly three years ago.

3. #COVID-19: The coronavirus in Italy has spread south to Tuscany and Sicily, while Switzerland, Croatia, Austria and mainland Spain have also reported their first cases.

4. #CITYWEST: A woman has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in south-west Dublin this morning.

5. #RUBELLA: The first case of rubella in Ireland in more than a decade has been confirmed at a company on the northside of Cork city.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie