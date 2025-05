EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FIONA PENDER: Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Fiona Pender in August of 1996 have today commenced a dig at a site in Co Offaly.

2. #DUNLEER: A pedestrian in her 80s has died after being struck by a bus in Co Louth.

3. #TARIFF PAUSE: US President Donald Trump has said he will pause his threatened 50% tariffs on the European Union until 9 July, after a “very nice call” with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

4. #COURTS: Two teenagers have been jailed for nine years each for the “brutal” murder of gunman Tristan Sherry, who was beaten to death after he shot and fatally wounded gangland figure Jason Hennessy snr in a busy restaurant on Christmas Eve two years ago.

5. #FARMING: The Irish Road Haulage Association has called for tractors and slow moving vehicles to be banned from motorways.