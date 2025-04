EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #POWER OUTAGE: Large parts of Spain and Portugal have been hit by a massive blackout, leaving millions of people without power.

2. #MURDER TRIAL: Richard Satchwell has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell, whose body was discovered buried beneath the stairwell of their Cork home in 2023.

3. #THE VATICAN: The conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on Wednesday 7 May, The Holy See has confirmed.

4. #WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a surprise three-day ceasefire in Ukraine next week.

5. #COURTS: A man who attempted to abduct a five-year-old child from a Dublin apartment complex has been handed a three-year suspended prison sentence and told to leave the jurisdiction within the next two weeks.