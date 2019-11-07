The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONTROSE: RTÉ revealed details of a plan which will see 200 job cuts next year.

2. #WILTSHIRE: An Irishman in his 50s was arrested after 15 males were found in the back of a lorry.

3. #WATER SUPPLY: Irish water has said it will continue to refine the areas impacted by the current boil water notice.

4. #BELFAST: A man was handed a life sentence for murdering his mother, Anne O’Neill, in 2017.

5. #STILL MISSING: The family of Jo Jo Dullard, who disappeared in November 1995, have renewed their appeal for information.