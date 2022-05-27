The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOMELESS FIGURES The number of homeless people in Ireland has reached over 10,000 for the first time since February 2020, with charities expressing concerns over the increase.
2. #ASSAULT TRIAL Fine Gael Senator John McGahon has been found not guilty of assault causing harm after a four day trial at Dundalk Circuit Court
3. #UVALDE SHOOTING Texas police have faced scrutiny over why it took an hour to neutralise a gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in a school shooting earlier this week.
4. #UKRAINE Russian forces have begun to hit the last Ukrainian strongholds in a separatist-controlled province in eastern Ukraine.
5. #BANKING IN THE DARK Bank of Ireland has apologised to customers after they faced difficulties trying to purchase tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Irish gigs.
