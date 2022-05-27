The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESS FIGURES The number of homeless people in Ireland has reached over 10,000 for the first time since February 2020, with charities expressing concerns over the increase.

2. #ASSAULT TRIAL Fine Gael Senator John McGahon has been found not guilty of assault causing harm after a four day trial at Dundalk Circuit Court

3. #UVALDE SHOOTING Texas police have faced scrutiny over why it took an hour to neutralise a gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in a school shooting earlier this week.

4. #UKRAINE Russian forces have begun to hit the last Ukrainian strongholds in a separatist-controlled province in eastern Ukraine.

5. #BANKING IN THE DARK Bank of Ireland has apologised to customers after they faced difficulties trying to purchase tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Irish gigs.