Bank of Ireland apologises after customers report difficulties buying Springsteen tickets

Bruce Springsteen in 2008 playing at the RDS in Dublin, where he's set to return next May

BANK OF IRELAND has apologised after customers reported difficulties trying to purchase tickets this morning for Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Irish performances.

Tickets went on sale at 8am for the singer’s Dublin shows in 2023, with thousands of fans in the digital queue to book their spot.

However, multiple Bank of Ireland users have said they lost out on tickets because they were unable to use the banking app to complete a required verification process.

Bank of Ireland issued a statement to say it was “aware that some customers are experiencing difficultly accessing our app”.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the bank said.

Springsteen announced the 2023 European tour on Tuesday, including two dates in Dublin. A third date was added to the line-up this morning due to demand.

The singer and the E Street Band are now set to play the RDS on 5, 7 and 9 May.

Announcing the tour, Springsteen said: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year.”

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Other countries on the tour include Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Austria, the UK and Belgium.

A North American leg starting in August 2023 is also due to be announced.