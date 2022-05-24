Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming back to Ireland in 2023

Springsteen and guitarist Stevie Van Zandt on stage at the RDS in 2008.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS bringing his E Street Band back to Ireland for two dates next year.

The veteran singer announced a 19 date European tour for 2023 this morning.

The group will be playing two dates in Dublin’s RDS on May 5th and 7th next, a week after the tour opens in Barcelona.

The tour will also take in dates in Italy, The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Austria.

Details of North American legs of the tour will be announced shortly.

The 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for the band since the conclusion of their worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

The group last played here, in Croke Park, the previous year, having breen frequent visitors to Irish shores over previous decades.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said on his website.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Tickets for the Dublin dates go on sale this Friday morning at 8am.