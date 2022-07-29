The 5 at 5: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. # WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney.
2. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Emissions targets set by the government are ‘problematic’, the country’s climate watchdog has said.
3. #INFLATION: Prices in Ireland are 9.6% higher than this time last year.
4. #UKRAINE: Kyiv has denied Russian claims that it shelled a building holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in a rebel-held territory.
5. #HE’S BACK: Former US president Donald Trump is set to return to Ireland next month for a golfing trip in Doonbeg.
