The 5 at 5: Friday

1. # WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney.

2. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Emissions targets set by the government are ‘problematic’, the country’s climate watchdog has said.

3. #INFLATION: Prices in Ireland are 9.6% higher than this time last year.

4. #UKRAINE: Kyiv has denied Russian claims that it shelled a building holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in a rebel-held territory.

5. #HE’S BACK: Former US president Donald Trump is set to return to Ireland next month for a golfing trip in Doonbeg.