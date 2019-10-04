The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask the EU for a Brexit extension if a withdrawal agreement has not been agreed by 19 October, according to court documents.

2. #LORENZO Donegal County Council says it is responding to a “substantial flooding incident” in the south of the county after Storm Lorenzo brought strong winds and heavy rain overnight.

3. #BUDGET 2020 Talks for next year’s Budget are continuing with Fianna Fáil claiming there is less money to spend than what was published by Fine Gael in the Summer Economic Statement.

4. #RESIGNATION Former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart has said he has quit the Conservative Party and will stand down at the next general election.

5. #FIN WHALE A whale spotted in the River Liffey earlier this week has been found dead near Dublin Port.