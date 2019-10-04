This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 October, 2019
Former leadership contender Rory Stewart walks out on Tories and quits as MP

The former Cabinet minister was among the 21 rebels who had the whip removed by Boris Johnson.

By Press Association Friday 4 Oct 2019, 9:26 AM
Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Images
Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Images

FORMER TORY LEADERSHIP candidate Rory Stewart has said he has quit the Conservative Party and will stand down at the next general election.

The former Cabinet minister was among the 21 rebels who had the whip removed by Boris Johnson when he defied him in the Commons by backing a move designed to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Penrith and The Border MP ran against Johnson in the race to lead his party in June.

“It’s been a great privilege to serve Penrith and The Border for the last ten years, so it is with sadness that I am announcing that I will be standing down at the next election, and that I have also resigned from the Conservative Party,” he tweeted.

Stewart’s former Cabinet colleague, Amber Rudd, tweeted: “What a loss to politics. An outstanding MP & Minister. One of the strongest speakers in Parliament. Principled, patient, thoughtful. I feel certain he’ll be back.”

