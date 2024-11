EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ELECTION DEBATE Ten politicians are taking part in an expansive election debate on RTE tonight.

2.#JOHN MCGAHON Rival party leaders are piling pressure on Fine Gael leader Simon Harris to address the behaviour of a Fine Gael senator that led to an assault case taken against him in the High Court.

3. #UKRAINE US President Joe Biden cleared Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles.

4. #COLM FOX An inquest into the death of Detective Superintendent Colm Fox heard that he was under intense pressure over his role as lead investigator into a murder at the centre of the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud.

5. #COLD SNAP A low temperature and ice warning will be in place across the country tomorrow.