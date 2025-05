US NATIONAL SECURITY advisor Mike Waltz is set to leave his position at the White House., according to US media reports.

Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are both set to leave, according to CBS News, while Fox News said US President Donald Trump was expected to comment on the matter soon. The White House did not immediately comment.

Waltz, a former US Army Special forces officer and three-term congressman from Florida, has been involved in several controversies since his appointment as national security advisor in November last year.

Advertisement

In March, he inadvertently added The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief to a group chat on Signal, a commercially available messaging app, in which airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels were discussed.

Officials including Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used the chat to talk about details of the air strike timings and intelligence, unaware that the highly sensitive information was being simultaneously read by a member of the media.

Waltz told Fox News host Laura Ingraham last month that he took “full responsibility” for the breach, saying: “I built the group; my job is to make sure everything’s coordinated.”

The Pentagon inspector general’s office is now investigating Hegseth’s use of the Signal messaging app.

Trump had rejected calls to sack Waltz or Hegseth over the scandal, instead brandishing it a “witch hunt.” Last week, he denied that he was set to sack Hegseth after reports that he had also used Signal to discuss the Houthi strikes with his wife and others, dismissing the reports as “just fake news.”

Related Reads Donald Trump says he will not ‘fire people’ over Signal messages The group chat: The Atlantic publishes full US attack plan shared with its editor White House confirms Defence Secretary accidentally texted journalist US plans to strike Yemen

It also emerged that Waltz and one of his senior aides have used Gmail for official communications, including military positions and weapons systems.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.