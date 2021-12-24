The 5 at 5: Christmas Eve

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CASES: Health officials today confirmed a record 11,182 cases of Covid in Ireland.

2. #GET A TEST: PCR testing will be available on both Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

3. #DONEGAL: Post-mortem exams on on two men found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Donegal are set to take place today.

4. NOT HAPPENING: Snow on Christmas Day is unlikely, with temperatures expected to reach highs of around 7 to 11 degrees tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.

5. #SANTA: Here’s how to track Santa’s trip around the world tonight.