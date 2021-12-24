The 5 at 5: Christmas Eve

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CASES: Health officials today confirmed a record 11,182 cases of Covid in Ireland.
2. #GET A TEST: PCR testing will be available on both Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.
3. #DONEGAL: Post-mortem exams on on two men found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Donegal are set to take place today.
4. NOT HAPPENING: Snow on Christmas Day is unlikely, with temperatures expected to reach highs of around 7 to 11 degrees tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.
5. #SANTA: Here’s how to track Santa’s trip around the world tonight.
