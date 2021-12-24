PCR testing facilities to operate on Christmas Day and St Stephens' Day

PCR TESTING FACILITIES will continue to operate through Christmas Day and St Stephens’ Day, though there will be reduced capacity, according to Damien McCallion, the HSE lead for the HSE’s Vaccination Programme.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, McCallion said:

“We are under pressure in the last 48 hours and we will continue to operate through Christmas Day and St Stephens’ Day all be a slightly reduced service.

“What I would say is we certainly appreciate it’s difficult for people, particularly coming into Christmas, the uncertainty in terms of maybe waiting for a test on certain days, in certain areas of the country.

“The public health advice unfortunately still remains the same – if you’re symptomatic in terms of seeking out a PCR test, you must wait on until you are symptom-free for 48 hours before ceasing to restrict your movements.

“So I know it’s really difficult advice coming into the days ahead, we all know people at the moment who have tested positive in recent days,” he said, adding that this is obviously causing difficulties for family Christmases.

He said the HSE is seeking to continue to grow the PCR capacity as we move into the Christmas and New Year period.

If people are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a PCR test, McCallion said people should continue monitor the appointment website throughout the day as more slots will come on stream.

“There will be some slots available through the day,” he said.

But due to the level of demand over the last 48 hours it has proved challenging for people to find slots available, he acknowledged.

While there will be a slightly reduced testing capacity tomorrow and St Stephens’ Day, appointment slots will become available over the day as the HSE monitors the attendance rates and referral rates.

His comments come as all over 30s will be able to have booster jab from next Wednesday, with the vaccine booking system for children aged 5-11 also set to open next week.

The moves are part of a further acceleration of the country’s vaccination programme, which yesterday saw over 106,000 booster jabs delivered.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said yesterday evening that from 29 December, people aged 30 to 39 will be able to avail of a vaccine in a vaccination centre or pharmacy.

People in this age group can currently avail of vaccines if they are available in a GP surgery.

People aged 16 to 29 who received the Janssen vaccine as their first dose will also be able to avail of a booster from 29 December.

The boosters for this group will first be administered in pharmacies before specific clinics will be set up in vaccination centres.

The wider rollout of boosters to everyone in the 16-29 age group will begin from 10 January.

The booster vaccination programme will take a short break for two days for Christmas Day and St Stephens’ Day, but will return on Monday, he said.

McCallion has said the new booking system, whereby people can book a time slot at a vaccination centre, “seems to have been very successful so far”.

People can book a slot at ten vaccination centres with more to be added to the system next week, he said, stating that people can book through the HSE.ie website.

Walk-ins are also welcome, he added.

The vaccination of children in a high risk category has already begun. On 28 December, the booking portal will open for the vast majority of children.