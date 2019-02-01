The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DATA BREACH Investigations are underway after a patient’s medical details were allegedly leaked after she had a termination at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin this week.

2. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL A review of costs of the new National Children’s Hospital will not be able to find any individual liable for the skyrocketing overruns, it has been confirmed.

3. #STRIKE Nurses will meet over the weekend to discuss the possibility of holding strikes on additional dates to the ones already announced.

4. #BELFAST An eighth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of community worker Ian Ogle in Belfast last weekend.

5. #ANFIELD ATTACK A man has been charged in connection with the assault of Meath man Seán Cox in Liverpool in April last year.

