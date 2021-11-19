#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Zuzia Whelan Friday 19 Nov 2021, 5:13 PM
Image: Shutterstock/BublikHaus
Image: Shutterstock/BublikHaus

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into allegations a serving garda sergeant stole money from a female Deliveroo rider in Dublin city centre and an officer has now been suspended. 

2. #AUSTRIA: Austria is set to impose a lockdown for all and make vaccinations mandatory, making the country the first in the EU to take such stringent measures as coronavirus cases spiral.

3. #ARTICLE 16: UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has expressed confidence that the UK government can progress in negotiations with the European Commission without the need to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

4. #MICK ROCK: British music photographer Mick Rock, whose iconic images earned him the nickname “the man who shot the 70s”, has died aged 72, his family said today.

5. #LISA SMITH: International witnesses the case of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, accused of ISIS membership, will not be forced to travel to Ireland due to the Covid pandemic, the Special Criminal Court has ruled.

Zuzia Whelan
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

