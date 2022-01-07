The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: Supreme Court Judge Seámus Woulfe has told the Golfgate trial that, in his view, there were “ambiguities” surrounding what constituted a gathering under rules for hospitality at the time of the August 2020 Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

2. #COVID: Hospitals are under pressure and facing into a challenging week next week due to thousands of absences related to Covid-19 or isolation rules, the HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor has said.

3. #BALLYFERMOT: Two youths have been granted bail with strict conditions after they were charged attacking a teenage girl and her friend who were seriously injured in Dublin last week.

4. #FUNERAL: Tributes were paid morning at the funeral of Aoife Beary, one of the survivors of the Berkeley balcony collapse in 2015.

5. #POITIER: Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first major Black movie star, has died aged 94.