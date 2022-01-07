The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #GOLFGATE: Supreme Court Judge Seámus Woulfe has told the Golfgate trial that, in his view, there were “ambiguities” surrounding what constituted a gathering under rules for hospitality at the time of the August 2020 Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.
2. #COVID: Hospitals are under pressure and facing into a challenging week next week due to thousands of absences related to Covid-19 or isolation rules, the HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor has said.
3. #BALLYFERMOT: Two youths have been granted bail with strict conditions after they were charged attacking a teenage girl and her friend who were seriously injured in Dublin last week.
4. #FUNERAL: Tributes were paid morning at the funeral of Aoife Beary, one of the survivors of the Berkeley balcony collapse in 2015.
5. #POITIER: Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first major Black movie star, has died aged 94.
