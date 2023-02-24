EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people experiencing homelessness in Ireland has hit a record high for the seventh consecutive month, with the latest figures showing that 11,754 people were living in emergency accommodation in January.

Advertisement

2. #COURTS: Former rugby coach John McClean has been handed a four year prison sentence for the sexual abuse of 22 boys at Terenure College over a 20-year period.

3. #JOHN CALDWELL: The PSNI has confirmed that it is treating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as “terror-related” and that the “primary line of enquiry is the New IRA”.

4. #UKRAINE: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has told crowds gathered at the GPO to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Ireland is “not politically or morally neutral in the face war crimes”.

5. #WELCOME TO THE WORLD: The Central Statistics Office has revealed the most popular baby names in Ireland last year.