Tánaiste tells Ukraine rally: Ireland 'not politically or morally neutral in the face of war crimes'

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has told crowds gathered at the GPO to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Ireland is “not politically or morally neutral in the face of war crimes”.

Senior politicians are among the hundreds of people who are attending the event outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

Those gathered sung the Ukrainian national anthem, followed by a rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann.

Addressing the crowds outside the GPO, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “honoured” to be with Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko.

Martin described the invasion as “unprovoked, unlawful and unjustifiable” and added that for the past year, “Ukraine has fought day and night to protect itself and defend its people”.

He also described Russia as a “rogue state” that is daily carrying out “illegal and immoral actions”.

While he acknowledged that “Ireland is a militarily neutral country”, he added: “We are not politically or morally neutral in the face of violations of international law and war crimes. Quite the opposite.

“Our position is informed by the principles that drive our foreign policy – support for international human rights, for humanitarian law and for a rules-based international order.

“We are not neutral when Russia disregards all of these principles. No, we stand with Ukraine.”

Martin also recalled his visit to Ukraine last July, which was the first visit by an Irish head of Government.

“I travelled to Bucha,” said Martin, “and heard first-hand accounts from civilians of the brutality and violence visited upon men, women and children by occupying Russian forces.”

Despite “wide-scale and systematic damage and destruction” of critical infrastructure, Martin told the crowds outside the GPO that “the will and determination of the people of Ukraine remains unbowed and unbroken”.

“Our home is your home,” was the Tánaiste’s message to those who have arrived from Ukraine and “look forward to the day when you can return to a peaceful and free” country.

Martin also said that he will continue to “advocate strongly” for Ukraine to be granted EU candidate status.

“Ireland will be with you every step of the way to EU membership,” said Martin, “and you can always count on our support.”

The gathered crowd was also addressed by other party leaders, including Mary Lou McDonald, Catherine Murphy, Eamon Ryan and Ivana Bacik. Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence Charlie Flanagan also spoke, advocating for the declaration of Russia as a “terrorist state”, and for a ban on Russian athletes ahead of next year’s Olympic games.

Two Ukrainian soldiers who had been injured in the war and are receiving rehabilitative care in Ireland also gave brief speeches and led the crowd in various chants.

All speakers were met with heavy applause, and chants of “Thank you, Ireland” frequently broke out among those in attendance.

“Putin must immediately withdraw his army and end his criminal invasion,” McDonald said. “Standing resolutely against the Putin invasion, the international community international diplomacy must use all of its muscle to end this war and begin the journey to peace.”

With additional reporting by Carl Kinsella.