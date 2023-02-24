Ex-rugby coach jailed for further four years for sexually assaulting 22 boys at Terenure College

FORMER RUGBY COACH and teacher John McClean has been sentenced to a further four years in prison for sexually assaulting 22 boys at Terenure College between 1971 and 1992.

McClean (78) of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6, is already serving an eight-year sentence handed down in 2021 for abusing 23 students at the south Dublin school.

In January, he affirmed guilty pleas to four counts of indecent assault relating to two boys.

The offences took place at Terenure College during term time on dates between 1981 and 1983 and also between 1987 and 1988.

He appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday where he was arraigned on a further 23 counts of abusing 20 boys at the college between 1971 and 1992.

Most of the charges are of indecent assault while two are of sexual assault which were carried out against a student in the 1990s.

