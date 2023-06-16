Advertisement

10 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of his wife in her home in Dublin.

2. #PAT CAREY: Lawyers representing the Garda Commissioner have apologised in the High Court to former Fianna Fáil minister Pat Carey over unfounded allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public. 

3. #NOTTINGHAM: A former university student has been charged with three counts of murder after two talented sportspeople and a school caretaker were found stabbed to death in Nottingham streets.

4. #GLENARIFF: The Irish Air Corps have been deployed for a second day to fight a two kilometre wide wildfire in Co Antrim.

5. #CHARGED: A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a man in Ongar, west Dublin.

