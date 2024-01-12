Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
1.1k
32 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#YEMEN US and British forces bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.

2.#GENOCIDE CASE Fianna Fáil MEPS Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher said Ireland should have joined South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.

3.#GAZA Overnight strikes in Gaza have killed close to 60 people, sources on both sides said, on the 98th day of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

4.#WEXFORD Revenue officers seized approximately 49 kilograms of the drugs at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, with an approximate street value of €3.43 million.

5.#BLANCHARDSTOWN A teenage boy became the fifth person to be arrested in relation to the deaths of two people following a shooting at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags