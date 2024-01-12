EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#YEMEN US and British forces bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.

2.#GENOCIDE CASE Fianna Fáil MEPS Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher said Ireland should have joined South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.

3.#GAZA Overnight strikes in Gaza have killed close to 60 people, sources on both sides said, on the 98th day of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

4.#WEXFORD Revenue officers seized approximately 49 kilograms of the drugs at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, with an approximate street value of €3.43 million.

5.#BLANCHARDSTOWN A teenage boy became the fifth person to be arrested in relation to the deaths of two people following a shooting at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.