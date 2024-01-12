Overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill least 59 people, as death toll hits more than 23,700

OVERNIGHT ISRAELI STRIKES in Gaza have killed close to 60 people, sources on both sides said, on the 98th day of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

An AFP journalist reported strikes and artillery shelling hit areas between the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, which is crowded with people who fled from the north.

The bombardment killed at least 59 people and wounded dozens more across the besieged territory, the health ministry in Gaza said.

The Israeli army said it had killed seven “terrorists” in a strike in Khan Younis and a further 20 in the Maghazi area to the north.

AFP photographers witnessed black smoke billowing this morning above Rafah, where Palestinians gathered beside white body bags of the latest casualties.

“Does anyone care about us? Why is everyone silent?” asked one mourner at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Rafah, resident Fayad Abu Rjeila surveyed the wreckage of a building after an Israeli strike he said had killed civilians in their homes.

“They had nothing to do with anything. People who just wanted to live,” he told AFP.

“Why did they target them?”

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

The ministry added that it has registered 60,005 wounded, while scores remain trapped under the rubble.

Vowing to eliminate Hamas, Israel has carried out a relentless bombardment, alongside a ground invasion, since Hamas fighters attacked Israel on 7 October.

Their unprecedented attack resulted in the death of about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The charity Oxfam International said yesterday that the daily death toll in Gaza was higher than any other major conflict this century.

Oxfam’s Sally Abi Khalil said it is “unimaginable” that the international community stands by as the killing unfolds.

In northern Gaza, the World Health Organization said it had reached Gaza’s largest hospital on Thursday, delivering desperately needed fuel and medical supplies.

“The team reported that Al-Shifa, previously Gaza’s premier hospital, has (partially) re-established services,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.

- © AFP 2024