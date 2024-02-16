EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NAVALNY: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, according to the Russian prison service.

2. #DRUGS: A large quantity of drugs, worth millions of euros, have been discovered in searches across counties Kerry and Cork this morning.

3. #CRASH: A 15-year-old girl has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary.

4. #MACROOM: A man has appeared before Bandon District Court in Co Cork charged in connection with the murder of 61-year-old Michael Foley.

5. #PARNELL SQUARE: The young girl who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been released again from the intensive care unit, according to her family.