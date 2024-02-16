EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #NAVALNY: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, according to the Russian prison service.
2. #DRUGS: A large quantity of drugs, worth millions of euros, have been discovered in searches across counties Kerry and Cork this morning.
3. #CRASH: A 15-year-old girl has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary.
4. #MACROOM: A man has appeared before Bandon District Court in Co Cork charged in connection with the murder of 61-year-old Michael Foley.
5. #PARNELL SQUARE: The young girl who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been released again from the intensive care unit, according to her family.
have your say