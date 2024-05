EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 14,009.

2. #GUILTY: Donald Trump’s lawyer said the real estate mogul would appeal his guilty verdict after becoming the first former US president ever convicted of a crime in his hush money trial.

3. #GERARD O’BRIEN: A former Circuit Court judge who was convicted of sexually abusing six young men when he was a teacher 30 years ago has been jailed for four years.

4. #MANNHEIM: An attacker with a knife has wounded several people in a square in the south-western German city of Mannheim.

5. #HIGH COURT: Professor Philip Nolan will remain in his role as Director General of Science Foundation Ireland for at least the next 11 days, but will not return to work before a provisional hearing at the High Court next month.