EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BIG MONEY: The University of Limerick did not obtain a formal valuation of a multimillion-euro property it purchased above market rates, according to an official report.

2. #CORK: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the Irish state failed the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

3. #COURTS: A teenage boy used his phone to film a young girl who was undressed in a changing kiosk at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, a court has heard.

4. #SCHOOL PLACES: Distressed parents and guardians of more than 160 autistic children have been told the State has no special needs educational facilities for them weeks after the start of the current school term.

5. #DERRY GIRLS: A mural of the cast of iconic sitcom Derry Girls has been partly concealed by an awning erected by the pub it is painted on.