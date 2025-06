EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRAN: Iran launched a fresh missile salvo on Israel as mass protests took place in Tehran in support of the country’s fight against its foe.

Advertisement

2. #CREESLOUGH: Planning permission for a new filling station on the site of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal in which ten people were killed has been refused.

3. #RACE FOR THE ÁRAS: Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters he is not aware of any engagement with former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood over becoming the party’s candidate for the Irish presidency.

4. #THE WEATHER WE’RE HAVING: At 29 degrees, it’s officially the hottest day of the year.

5. #HIVE OF ACTIVITY: Council officials are investigating how best to deal with a swarm of bees that has engulfed traffic lights at a pedestrian-crossing junction in Limerick city centre.