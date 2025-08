EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MCGREGOR: Nikita Hand has launched a civil action against Conor McGregor and her former neighbours, Samantha O’Reilly and Stephen Cummins, who were due to be witnesses in the former MMA fighter’s failed appeal.

2. #TRADE WARS: Donald Trump has ordered the reimposition of tariffs on dozens of trading partners – his cornerstone strategy for reshaping global trade to benefit the US economy.

#STORM COMING: Storm Floris has been named by the UK’s Met Office and the storm is forecast to cause wet and windy conditions in Ireland on Sunday night and Monday.

4. #COMPLICITY: The former chief diplomat of the European Union has issued a grave warning to EU leaders about their “complicity” in genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Israel in Palestine.

5. #RACIST ATTACKS: The Indian embassy in Ireland has issued a safety advisory to Indian citizens after a recent increase in physical attacks against citizens.