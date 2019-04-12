This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 12 Apr 2019, 5:00 PM
31 minutes ago 734 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4589652

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. # FROM THE TOP: UEFA have confirmed that they’re aware of Sport Ireland’s funding withdrawal from the FAI, but European football’s governing body say they will make no further comment on the matter.

2. #BACK AGAIN: Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has launched his new Brexit Party, and announced he has a list of 70 candidates set to run for the outfit in next month’s European elections. 

3. #ELECTIONS: Campaigner Gemma O’Doherty has announced she intends on running in the upcoming European elections.

4. #NOTEWORTHY: Fewer than 40% of all the housing developments approved under a special fast-track planning scheme have actually begun construction.

5. #US MILITARY: Donald Trump’s controversial ban on transgender Americans in the military comes into force today following a protracted legal battle.

