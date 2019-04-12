The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. # FROM THE TOP: UEFA have confirmed that they’re aware of Sport Ireland’s funding withdrawal from the FAI, but European football’s governing body say they will make no further comment on the matter.

2. #BACK AGAIN: Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has launched his new Brexit Party, and announced he has a list of 70 candidates set to run for the outfit in next month’s European elections.

3. #ELECTIONS: Campaigner Gemma O’Doherty has announced she intends on running in the upcoming European elections.

4. #NOTEWORTHY: Fewer than 40% of all the housing developments approved under a special fast-track planning scheme have actually begun construction.

5. #US MILITARY: Donald Trump’s controversial ban on transgender Americans in the military comes into force today following a protracted legal battle.