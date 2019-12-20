The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for the entire country, as thousands of people begin their journey home for Christmas.

2. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Withdrawal Bill has passed the House of Commons.

3. #HARRY DUNN: A US suspect granted diplomatic immunity after a crash which killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

4. #STABBING: An asylum seeker who claimed he was fighting for Isis and was found not guilty of murdering a Japanese man by reason of insanity has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital.

5. #SEIZED: Gardaí have seized suspected cocaine worth an estimated €160,000 during a search operation in Co Kildare.