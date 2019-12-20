This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 December, 2019
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Dec 2019, 4:53 PM
39 minutes ago 826 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4943913
Image: Shutterstock/Andrei Mayatnik
Image: Shutterstock/Andrei Mayatnik

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for the entire country, as thousands of people begin their journey home for Christmas. 

2. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Withdrawal Bill has passed the House of Commons.

3. #HARRY DUNN: A US suspect granted diplomatic immunity after a crash which killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

4. #STABBING: An asylum seeker who claimed he was fighting for Isis and was found not guilty of murdering a Japanese man by reason of insanity has been committed to the Central Mental Hospital.

5. #SEIZED: Gardaí have seized suspected cocaine worth an estimated €160,000 during a search operation in Co Kildare. 

