The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COCAINE SEIZURE: A light aircraft and 120 kilos of cocaine were seized following an operation targeting organised crime. It’s believed the aircraft flew in the cocaine to Co Longford and the plane is thought to have originated in France.

2. #ENERGY PRICES: Pinergy is to hike its electricity prices by nearly 20% from 5 September.

3. #KERRY: The siblings who died in a drowning incident in Ballybunion Beach have been named locally. The brother and sister, who got into difficulty in the water yesterday evening, were pronounced dead at the scene.

4. #MONKEYPOX: The HSE is to issue advice on vaccination to groups who are most at risk of contracting monkeypox in the coming weeks, the head of Ireland’s national immunisation programmes said.

5. #LIGTNING: Two people were killed and two more were in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House in Washington, DC.