Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 5 August 2022
Advertisement

Pinergy to hike electricity prices by 18.2% from September

The company said the increase was a result of ‘volatile and upward pricing trends in the wholesale energy markets’.

By Emer Moreau Friday 5 Aug 2022, 2:23 PM
1 hour ago 4,048 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5834071
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

PINERGY IS TO hike its electricity prices by nearly 20% from 5 September.

The company said today that it is increasing residential electricity prices by 19.2% as a result of “the unprecedented volatile and upward pricing trends in the wholesale energy markets both domestically & globally.”

In a statement, Pinergy CEO Enda Gunnell said: “As an independent energy supplier, we have absorbed as much of the current wholesale pricing increases as we could over recent months. The outlook remains challenging as the global wholesale energy markets face further volatility over the coming months.

“Frustratingly, this winter, Irish households & SMEs will have to face higher energy prices in a market that we believe needs reform. The Irish energy supply market is changing, and we have seen several suppliers simply exit citing the structural challenges in Ireland. We need to create a more level playing field for all energy suppliers.”

He said Pinergy would do its best to help customers who may need help with spiralling energy prices.

Pinergy offers both monthly and pay-as-you-go billing for electricity.

Earlier this week, the head of the United Nations accused oil and gas companies of making “excessive” profits from the energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, calling it “immoral.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters: “It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities and at a massive cost to the climate.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie