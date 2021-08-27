#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 August 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Friday 27 Aug 2021, 4:59 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REOPENING: Offices are set to reopen and live events will return on a “phased basis” over the months of September and October.

2. #AFGHANISTAN: At least 95 Afghans were killed in two blasts at Kabul’s airport yesterday. The US government has said further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave.

3. #BEACON CONTROVERSY: A HSE review into the Beacon Hospital’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has found that the hospital did not consider a number of alternative options to use leftover vaccine doses at risk of being wasted. 

4. #EVACUATIONS: Irish people evacuated from Afghanistan are currently travelling home with the French and Finnish militaries. Two flights carrying Irish citizens left Kabul airport yesterday, with both planes landing outside of the country.

5. #GOOD WEATHER: Summer is back this weekend and the high temperatures look set to stay until early next week. Tomorrow looks set to be another hot day with highs of up to 24 degrees and plenty of sunshine after the early morning mist and fog dissipates.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie