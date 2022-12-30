EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

#COVID-19 Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will be screened for Covid, following an explosion of cases in China. Irish authorities are also “closely” monitoring the situation in relation to Covid-19 and travel.

#OVERCROWDING 2022 has been the “worst year for hospital overcrowding on record”, according to the INMO. It comes amid a warning from the HSE that “demand for urgent health services is rising well above levels we have seen before”.

#ORGANISEDCRIME Controversial online personality Andrew Tate has appeared in court along with a number of others in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group.

#LURGANMURDER Detectives in the North have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh.

#CLIMATE Met Éireann has said that 2022 was provisionally Ireland’s hottest year on record.