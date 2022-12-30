Influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania over alleged human trafficking

FORMER PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXER and controversial online personality Andrew Tate has been detained along with a number of others in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group, prosecutors said.

British citizen Tate and his brother Tristan were expected to appear in court in Bucharest today, with a proposal to keep them in pre-trial detention for 30 days.

“At the beginning of 2021, [the] four suspects formed an organised criminal group with a view to committing the crime of human trafficking on the territory of Romania, but also other countries,” said prosecutors from Romania’s organised crime and terrorism investigations directorate (DIICOT) in a statement dated Thursday. It’s understood Tate and his brother were among the four suspects.

A video of the search of the home has been released by authorities:

The brothers, and two Romanians also detained, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into “pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material” online.

So far six victims have been identified who have been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Several locations were raided across Romania as part of the investigation launched in April.

This morning, Tate tweeted: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

Luton-born British-American Andrew Tate appeared on the Big Brother television show in 2016, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

Tate, who moved to Romania several years ago with Tristan, has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic remarks, but was allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.

On Wednesday, Tate got into an argument with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he tweeted that he owned cars which were producing “enormous emissions”.

According to Google Trends, searches for Andrew Tate peaked in August of this year, when mainstream media began covering the controversies around him and his social media presence. The Observer published an in-depth feature on Tate on 6 August, detailing how in July, there were more Google searches for his name than for Donald Trump or Kim Kardashian.

According to the publication, Tate’s “rapid surge to fame was not by chance. Evidence obtained by the Observer shows that followers of Tate are being told to flood social media with videos of him, choosing the most controversial clips in order to achieve maximum views and engagement.”

