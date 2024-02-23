EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ Media Minister Catherine Martin has come in for criticism and faced calls to resign after board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned last night.

2. #HOMELESSNESS More than 4,000 children are now homeless according to a new report published by the Department of Housing today.

3. #OWEN A HOME? Former Chief Executive of Dublin City Council Owen Keegan is to take the top job at the Residential Tenancies Board on an interim basis.

4.#VALENCIA At least four people have died and fourteen others are missing after a fire engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia last night.

5. #GAZA Israel bombarded Gaza again overnight as a UN Human Rights Office reports condemned “war crimes” on all sides.