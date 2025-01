EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP: US president-elect Donald Trump was formally sentenced in his hush money case, but the judge declined to impose any punishment.

2. #COLD SNAP: A rise in temperature is expected this weekend, with Status Orange low temperature and ice warnings ending earlier today.

3. #LA WILDFIRES: A woman from the fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles offered to “fill up the hydrants myself” as she confronted California Governor Gavin Newsom over his response to the disaster.

4. #ARMAGH: A swimmer suffered a hypoxic blackout and lay at the bottom of an Armagh leisure centre pool for more than five minutes while two lifeguards stood chatting at the side, a jury heard today.

5. #SINEAD O’CONNOR: A Sinn Féin councillor is seeking that a statue of the late, legendary singer Sinéad O’Connor be erected in Dublin city.