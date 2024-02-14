Advertisement
1. #RTE PAYMENTS RTÉ’S former financial controller Breda O’Keeffe got €450,000 in her redundancy payment package from the broadcaster in 2020.

2. #GOLD MEDAL Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen made history at the World Aquatics Championships as he took gold in the 800m Freestyle final.

3. #RIP The father of Matthew Healy, who died in tragic circumstances in Co Waterford last Friday, has said it was the “greatest honour” of his life to be his dad. 

4. #ISRAEL Ireland and Spain have called for an “urgent review of whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations under the EU/Israel Association Agreement”.

5. #NOT OCCURRING Gavin and Stacey creator Ruth Jones has poured cold water on rekindled hopes that the hit UK sitcom might be making a comeback. Period drama Downton Abbey, however, is set to return to our screens.

