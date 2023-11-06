Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GAZA The death toll from Israel’s siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which began after the Hamas attacks of 7 October, has passed 10,000, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israeli defense forces say they have effectively split the territory in two.
2. #EMILY HAND The Irish-Israeli child Emily Hand, who was feared dead after the 7 October Hamas attacks, is now thought to be alive and being held hostage. It has emerged that the eight-year-old’s family were informed she may still be alive and held hostage in Gaza.
3. #HUMAN TRAFFICKING Victims of human trafficking will be protected from deportation to eliminate “further trauma and increased risk of harm”, under plans announced by the Government today.
4. #ABUSE A man who was allegedly turned away from a garda station as a boy after trying to report he was the victim of sports coach Bill Kenneally is suing the Garda Commissioner and his abuser.
5. #COLLISION Two teenagers have died following a single vehicle collision in Co Donegal that happened on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely at approximately 12.30am.
