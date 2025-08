EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NEW YORK: An Irish woman was found dead on a yacht docked in the coastal New York town of Montauk in the early hours of yesterday morning, local police have confirmed.

2. #GARDA STABBING: A 23-year-old man charged over the stabbing of a Garda on a Dublin street last week has agreed to stay in prison for another four weeks pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

3. #VACCINES: The US Department of Health and Human Services is to cancel contracts and pull funding for some vaccines that are being developed to fight respiratory viruses like Covid-19 and the flu.

4. #WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, state media reported, where he will meet with Russian leadership as President Donald Trump’s deadline to impose fresh sanctions over the war in Ukraine looms.

5. #ROYAL VISIT: President Michael D Higgins welcomed Princess Anne to Áras an Uachtaráin today.