The 5 at 5: Monday

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials confirmed 16,986 cases of Covid-19 today, with 804 people with the virus in hospital, including 93 in ICU.

2. #COLD SNAP: Met Éireann has issued a national weather advisory, with temperatures expected to dip as low as -1 degrees tonight.

3. #CO DOWN: Police in Downpatrick have launched a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a man in the town.

4. #BRAZIL: President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early this morning for treatment of a probable intestinal obstruction.

5. #NUCLEAR WEAPONS: Five global nuclear powers have pledged to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement ahead of a review of a key nuclear treaty later this year.