The 5 at 5: Monday

1. #UKRAINE A meeting between Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow has concluded, with Nehammer describing the conversation as “direct, open and hard”.

2. #PROTESTERS A number of hauliers and truckers protesting over spiralling fuel costs have been fined for obstructing roads in the docklands area of Dublin.

3. #CMO Secretary General of the Department of Health is to present his report to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today, following the announcement on Saturday that Dr Tony Holohan would not take up an appointment at Trinity College.

4. #RODERIC O’GORMAN The Minister for Integration has said that the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland has fallen compared with recent weeks.

5. #DAVID AMESS A UK terrorist has been found guilty of stabbing Conservative MP David Amess to death and plotting to attack other MPs including Michael Gove.