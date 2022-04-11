#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Sec Gen to give report to Donnelly on Dr Tony Holohan's abandoned secondment to Trinity

The three party leaders will discuss the report today before it is published, it is understood.

By Christina Finn Monday 11 Apr 2022, 2:37 PM
56 minutes ago 2,934 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5735728
Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt.
Image: Oireachtas TV
Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt.
Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt.
Image: Oireachtas TV

SECRETARY GENERAL OF the Department of Health is to present his report to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today, following the announcement on Saturday that Dr Tony Holohan would not take up an appointment at Trinity College.

The three party leaders will discuss the report today before it is published, it is understood.

Dr Holohan will still step down from his position as Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer as planned in July.

In a statement over the weekend he announced that he would now not be proceeding with the TCD role as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership. 

It was reported last week that the new post was an “open-ended secondment” funded by the Department of Health under the same terms as Dr Holohan’s existing contract. 

Recent reports show the CMO’s salary is around €187,000 per year.

There was confusion as to why the Department of Health would be paying the salary, with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath stating last week that there were unusual characteristics to the secondment. 

The health minister defended the appointment, stating that the salary would be paid from public money. However, it is understood that the salary could have been paid through grants that could be applied for through an agency of the department.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Micheál Martin said yesterday: “I think fundamentally lessons have to be learned here, but I think transparency from the outset would have been appropriate, particularly in relation to all of the aspects of this.

“I think it’s regrettable given the fact that Tony has played a very strong role in terms of bringing us through the pandemic.

“I think there has to be full transparency in relation to all of these issues.” 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie