The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SUMMER ECONOMIC STATEMENT: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that this year’s Budget will “make a difference” to cost-of-living pressures faced by households as the Government prepares to publish its annual Summer Economic Statement.

2. #UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow’s forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk.

3. #SMALL BUSINESSES: The Government has announced a new low-cost loan scheme to help small businesses recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. #SHIREEN ABU AKLEH: The United States has said that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions but that there was no reason to believe her death was intentional.

5. #ITALIAN ALPS: Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said that the deadly collapse of an Italian glacier, causing an avalanche that killed at least seven people, is linked to climate change.