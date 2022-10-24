The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ATTEMPTED MURDER A man has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court today to the attempted murder of two Gardaí at a siege and shootout in west Dublin last year, where two detectives were shot.

2. #ACCOMMODATION EMERGENCY Cabinet ministers are meeting this evening in a bid to try to solve the accommodation problem facing Ukrainian refugees.

3. #ABORTION The UK Government is to step in and commission full abortion services in Northern Ireland amid a long-standing political stand-off between local politicians on the issue.

4. #MERCY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL Visiting restrictions have been reinstated at a Co Cork hospital due to Covid-19.

5. #JINGLE JANGLE The Central Bank of Ireland today launched a silver commemorative coin for the late Luke Kelly.