The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #ATTEMPTED MURDER A man has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court today to the attempted murder of two Gardaí at a siege and shootout in west Dublin last year, where two detectives were shot.
2. #ACCOMMODATION EMERGENCY Cabinet ministers are meeting this evening in a bid to try to solve the accommodation problem facing Ukrainian refugees.
3. #ABORTION The UK Government is to step in and commission full abortion services in Northern Ireland amid a long-standing political stand-off between local politicians on the issue.
4. #MERCY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL Visiting restrictions have been reinstated at a Co Cork hospital due to Covid-19.
5. #JINGLE JANGLE The Central Bank of Ireland today launched a silver commemorative coin for the late Luke Kelly.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS