Dublin: 14°C Monday 24 October 2022
Central Bank launches €15 Luke Kelly coin - you can buy it for €65

Only 3,000 coins are being issued.

1 hour ago 7,756 Views 12 Comments
Image: Central Bank

THE CENTRAL BANK of Ireland today launched a silver commemorative coin for the late Luke Kelly.

The coin was officially launched by President Michael D Higgins at Luke Kelly’s former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School in Dublin 1.

It is available to purchase from 2pm and retails at €64.99.

A statement from the Central Bank said the issue is limited to 3,000 coins with a limit of one coin per transaction.

It is the final coin in the Modern Musicians series of silver coins, which have previously featured Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott.

Central Bank Acting Deputy Governor Mark Cassidy said: “We are delighted to issue this coin to commemorate the late and much-loved Luke Kelly.

“It is especially fitting to be at his former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School, for this launch and we are immensely grateful to the staff and pupils for welcoming us today for this special occasion.”

“Luke’s impact on and musical contributions to Irish culture were seminal and he continues to be held in warm regard by generations of people in Ireland. This coin celebrates his legacy and provides a fitting tribute to his memory.”

It can be purchased here

