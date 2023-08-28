EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FLIGHTS: A number of flights to and from Irish airports are being delayed and cancelled as a result of a technical fault in the UK.

Advertisement

2. #CO TIPPERARY: The funeral details for three of the four people who died tragically in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Friday night have been announced.

3. #ROAD SAFETY: A review into speed limits in Ireland will be brought to government for approval in the “coming weeks”, Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers has said.

4. #INVESTIGATION: Prosecutors at Spain’s top criminal court have opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales’ forcible kiss on the lips of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of “sexual assault”.

5. #CAO OFFERS: Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said that Leaving Certificate grade inflation will need to be unwound over the next number of years but he admitted that the situation is “tricky”.