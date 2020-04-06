This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock

By Stephen McDermott Monday 6 Apr 2020, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 6,188 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068082
Image: Shutterstock/auns85
Image: Shutterstock/auns85

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WELFARE STATE: More than half a million people are now claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, meaning that 700,000 people are now claiming some kind of unemployment benefit in Ireland.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that there are risks to lifting Covid-19 restrictions on a county-by-county basis, following suggestions about the possibility of this happening in the media over the weekend.

3. #SUPERMARKET SWEEP: Irish retailers experienced the busiest month of grocery sales “ever recorded” in March due to unprecedented levels of demand fueled by the coronavirus, new figures show.

4. #ULSTER SAYS NO: The Orange Order has announced that the North’s annual Twelfth of July parades have been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to coronavirus.

5. #UK: Boris Johnson remains in hospital under observation but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted last night with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

