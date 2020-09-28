#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Monday 28 Sep 2020, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #D’ARCY Former Junior Finance Minister Michael D’Arcy is to resign his seat in the Seanad to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM), a representative body for the funds and investment industry.

2. #BUSES Bus Éireann Plans to close a number of its intercity routes in the coming months for financial reasons.

3. #COVID A decision will  be made this week on whether to increase Covid-19 restrictions in Louth, Cork, Wicklow and Galway amid a rising number of cases in the four counties. 

4. #BANKS The Government has confirmed that the mortgage payment break will not be extended but that banks must continue to offer payment breaks to individuals and business that still need them.

5. #BREXIT Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “not optimistic” that Britain will strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

